White House Confirms that Joe Biden Does Not Have Parkinson’s Disease – Old Joe’s Decline Appears to Be Late Stage Dementia

Ever since Joe Biden’s catastrophic appearance at the first presidential debate against Donald Trump, Democrats have been out of sorts on what to do next.

Over the weekend, there were rumblings that Joe Biden may be suffering from Parkinson’s disease and this is causing his cognitive decline.

The New York Times pushed this theory further on Monday reporting that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Neurology Consultant at the White House since 2012, has visited the White House eight times in the last eight months. This further led to the speculation that Joe Biden has Parkinson’s disease.

If Joe Biden has Parkinson’s disease it would be much easier for Democrats and the corporate media to paint a picture of sympathy for Old Joe as they whisk him off into the sunset. If they come clean about his late stage dementia that Americans have witnessed for years now, it is much more difficult for Democrats to build any public sympathy for their very obvious deceit and gaslighting of the American public.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila, the White House released a statement on Monday night regarding rumors of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

The White House ruled out Parkinson’s disease. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote this about Joe Biden’s physical exams, “There were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s…”

The White House called Dr. Kevin Cannard’s trips to the White House as strictly routine.

This leads us to the question – what is wrong with Old Joe?

It appears his cognitive decline is simply late stage dementia, something the Democrats and their media vassals have been lying about for several years now. Maybe someday we will actually know who has been running the country these past few years?

EFE reported:

The White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said Monday that President Joe Biden did not show symptoms of any neurological disorder, including Parkinson’s, in the midst of a controversy over the repeated visits of a specialist in this illness to the president’s residence. In a letter made public on Monday by the White House, the doctor said that neurologist Kevin Cannard had been a consultant for the government since 2012 and was part of a team of specialists examining Biden for his annual check-up. “President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical,” O’Connor, adding that “seeing patients at the White House is something that Dr. Cannard has been doing for a dozen years.” The doctor said that this year’s exam showed that “there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar, or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor any signs of cervical myelopathy.” Biden’s health has been at the center of public scrutiny after the presidential debate with former President Donald Trump on June 27. The president seemed to have problems following the thread of the conversation on several occasions and sounded weak. Several American media outlets, including The New York Times, reported on Monday that Cannard had visited the White House eight times in eight months.

Karine Jean Pierre’s letter on Dr. Kevin Cannard’s visits to the White House.

