Marxist New York AG Letitia James Threatens SCOTUS, Demands They Don’t Look at Trump’s Sham Hush Money Case

by

New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned the Supreme Court not to intervene in the sham hush-money case against Donald Trump.

Her warning comes after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to file a complaint against the state of New York that would delay Trump’s September sentencing hearing and lift all his speech restrictions on the case.

Bailey argued that these restrictions represent an infringment on the right of Missourians to hear from prospective presidential candidates.

James, who played an integral role in Trump’s sham conviction over alleged hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, has urged the Supreme Court to reject his request.

In a legal filing, James said that a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor would “seriously undermine the integrity of the courts and risks setting a dangerous precedent that encourages a flood of similar, unmeritorious litigation.”

“Allowing Missouri to file this suit for such relief against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous end-run around former President Trump’s ongoing state court proceedings and the statutory limitations on this Court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions,” she wrote.

“The potential sentence and speech restrictions may prove no obstacle to the interests of people who wish to hear from former President Trump,” James continued.

Earlier this month, email leaks revealed that James had coordinated with the Biden regime’s Department of Justice to help plan their lawfare campaign against the former president.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Thursday, James confirmed she is now focused on helping Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump.

“I’m focused at this point in time on securing the nomination for Vice President Harris, and then ultimately getting her elected,” she said when asked whether she wanted a job in a potential administration.

“That is my singular focus at this point in time, and continuing to stand up for the rule of law and representing the citizens of the great state of New York, as we do each and every day.”

Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 