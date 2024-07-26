Marxist New York AG Letitia James Threatens SCOTUS, Demands They Don’t Look at Trump’s Sham Hush Money Case

New York Attorney General Letitia James has warned the Supreme Court not to intervene in the sham hush-money case against Donald Trump.

Her warning comes after Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, petitioned the Supreme Court for permission to file a complaint against the state of New York that would delay Trump’s September sentencing hearing and lift all his speech restrictions on the case.

Bailey argued that these restrictions represent an infringment on the right of Missourians to hear from prospective presidential candidates.

BREAKING: New York is doubling down in its quest to interfere in the 2024 presidential election and jail President Trump. Today, Letitia James asked the Supreme Court to allow New York to continue with its lawfare. Deplorable – and illegal. See you in court, @NewYorkStateAG pic.twitter.com/8P2gRKtNC5 — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) July 25, 2024

James, who played an integral role in Trump’s sham conviction over alleged hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels, has urged the Supreme Court to reject his request.

In a legal filing, James said that a Supreme Court ruling in Trump’s favor would “seriously undermine the integrity of the courts and risks setting a dangerous precedent that encourages a flood of similar, unmeritorious litigation.”

“Allowing Missouri to file this suit for such relief against New York would permit an extraordinary and dangerous end-run around former President Trump’s ongoing state court proceedings and the statutory limitations on this Court’s jurisdiction to review state court decisions,” she wrote.

“The potential sentence and speech restrictions may prove no obstacle to the interests of people who wish to hear from former President Trump,” James continued.

Earlier this month, email leaks revealed that James had coordinated with the Biden regime’s Department of Justice to help plan their lawfare campaign against the former president.

New document obtained by @JudiciaryGOP: Letitia James’s office was thrilled when Matthew Colangelo was hired by Alvin Bragg. “Matthew-glad to see you are back in NYC. Sounds like you and Mr. Trump’s paths will continue to intersect.” pic.twitter.com/fl8zWOiJ7H — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 9, 2024

Speaking to MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Thursday, James confirmed she is now focused on helping Kamala Harris defeat Donald Trump.

“I’m focused at this point in time on securing the nomination for Vice President Harris, and then ultimately getting her elected,” she said when asked whether she wanted a job in a potential administration.

“That is my singular focus at this point in time, and continuing to stand up for the rule of law and representing the citizens of the great state of New York, as we do each and every day.”