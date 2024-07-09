JUST IN: Biden’s Physician Dr. O’Connor Offers Explanation For Parkinson’s Doctor Visits – Former White House Doc Ronny Jackson Calls BS!

Joe Biden’s physician Dr. O’Connor on Monday evening offered an explanation for the Parkinson’s disease expert’s numerous visits to the White House this year.

A Parkinson’s disease specialist visited the White House TEN TIMES going back to November 2022 according to visitor logs.

Monday’s press briefing devolved into chaos as Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declined to say why a Parkinson’s disease expert visited the White House so many times this year.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that causes progressive issues with movement, mental health, sleep, and pain. It’s characterized by unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time.

A very frustrated CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe asked Karine Jean-Pierre why a renowned Parkinson’s expert has repeatedly visited the Biden White House.

KJP argued with Ed O’Keefe and claimed, “we cannot share names!”

Absolute CHAOS erupts in the briefing room as Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declines to say why a renown Parkinson’s expert has visited the Biden White House so many times in recent months pic.twitter.com/LNOsHE1hFr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Dr. O’Connor released a letter Monday evening after reporters battered KJP for hiding information about Biden’s health problems.

“Prior to the pandemic, and following its end, [Cannard] has held regular Neurology clinics at the White House Medical Clinic in support of the thousands of active-duty members assigned in support of White House operations,” Dr. O’Connor’s letter read. “Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Canard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology Practice.”

“Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Red and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems,” O’Connor wrote.

Dr. O’Connor absurdly claimed the exam found no neurological disorder such as stroke, Parkinson’s or other impairments.

“An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy,” Dr. O’Connor report states.

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson called BS on Dr. O’Connor’s explanation.

“Does NOT explain the visit(s) to the Residence Clinic. Believe me, the active duty people that work at the White House are not seen in that clinic. They are seen in the clinic in the Old Executive Office Building. TRY AGAIN DR. O’CONNOR!!” Dr. Ronny Jackson said.

Does NOT explain the visit(s) to the Residence Clinic. Believe me, the active duty people that work at the White House are not seen in that clinic. They are seen in the clinic in the Old Executive Office Building. TRY AGAIN DR. O’CONNOR!! https://t.co/OGqquezjmW — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 9, 2024

Dr. Jackson also appeared on Fox News to call out the Biden White House lies related to Biden’s cognitive decline.

