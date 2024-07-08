NEW: Parkinson’s Disease Specialist Made Ten White House Visits Dating Back to November 2022

A Parkinson’s disease specialist visited the White House TEN TIMES going back to November 2022 according to visitor logs.

The Parkinson’s expert visited the White House 8 times in 8 months!

It was previously reported that a top neurologist specializing in Parkinson’s disease met with President Biden’s personal physician at the White House earlier this year.

Visitor logs reviewed by The New York Post revealed that Dr. Kevin Cannard, a renowned Parkinson’s expert at Walter Reed Medical Center, and Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist from Walter Reed, had a meeting with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s personal doctor, and another doctor at the White House residence clinic on January 17.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a brain disorder that causes progressive issues with movement, mental health, sleep, and pain. It’s characterized by unintended or uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually start slowly and worsen over time.

Now it is being reported that the Parkinson’s disease specialist visited the White House nearly a dozen times!

So the question is, does Joe Biden have an undiagnosed cognitive impairment, or has he been diagnosed with something like Parkinson’s disease and/or dementia, and the White House is covering it up?

The Washington Times reported:

A neurologist and Parkinson’s disease specialist has made nearly a dozen visits to the White House Medical Unit, visitor logs show, raising new questions about President Biden’s fitness for office as he battles efforts to push him off the 2024 ballot. Dr. Kevin R. Cannard, a Bethesda neurologist and movement disorder specialist affiliated with Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, visited the office of the White House Medical Unit ten times dating back to November 2022, the visitor logs show. The logs, last updated on July 1, show Dr. Cannard visited the White House most recently on March 28. Dr. Cannard met mostly with Megan Nasworthy, a medical liaison between the White House and Walter Reed. On Jan. 17, 2024, he met with Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician who treats Dr. Biden.

Biden’s hand was noticeably shaking during a campaign stop in Philly on Sunday!

Joe Biden on Sunday traveled to Philadelphia to pander to the black community at a black church as his reelection campaign falters.

Biden is getting attacked from all sides as calls for him to drop out of the presidential race increase following his disastrous debate performance.

After attending a Sunday church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Biden made an unscheduled stop at a Democrat campaign office in Philadelphia.

Watch Biden’s hand shake as he speaks to campaign staffers (notice the microphone shaking):