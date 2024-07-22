Joe Biden’s Brother Frank Says Biden’s Declining Health Played a “Considerable Role” in His Decision to Drop Out – Suggests Biden is Near Death

Joe Biden’s brother, Frank Biden, told CBS News that Biden’s declining health played a considerable role in his decision to drop out.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

Joe Biden didn’t say why he was dropping out of the race.

We know Obama was behind the coup.

There was a ‘funeral-like’ feeling to Frank Biden’s statement to CBS News.

Frank Biden told CBS News that he wants Biden back to “enjoy whatever time we have left.”

“I’m incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly I will have him back to enjoy whatever time we have left,” Frank Biden told CBS News.

It sounds like Joe Biden is near death!

Biden’s brother, Frank, says Biden’s declining health “absolutely” played a “considerable role” in his decision to drop out of the presidential race — something the Biden administration has consistently denied. THIS IS THE COVERUP OF THE CENTURY. pic.twitter.com/hKR3mspJp2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

We don’t even know if Joe Biden is alive.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino asked for proof of life on Sunday.

“Not physically seeing Biden – not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did…it is disconcerting, isn’t it?” Bret Baier said.

“Right! They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!” Dana Perino said.

