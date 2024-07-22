Is Joe Biden Alive? Fox News Hosts Ask For Proof of Life – Biden Hasn’t Been Seen Publicly in Four Days Since ‘Covid Diagnosis’ (VIDEO)

Is Joe Biden still alive?

Last Wednesday Joe Biden announced he tested positive for Covid. He said he would be isolating as he recovers.

I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes. I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2024

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public he was struggling to walk.

As fully-vaccinated Joe Biden struggles up the steps with COVID you gotta wonder if that’s the end for his presidency. Deceptive dems will keep right on with their lies regardless. pic.twitter.com/4fWgyunBSm — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) July 17, 2024

Biden very slowly descended the shorter staircase Wednesday evening as he arrived in Rehoboth Beach.

A maskless Biden VERY SLOWLY descends the short stairs as he arrives in Delaware for his "self-isolation" after allegedly testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/dGOAQ1wtTe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 18, 2024

Joe Biden needed help getting into his presidential motorcade after he deplaned Wednesday night.

Joe Biden demonstrating rigidity common with Parkinson’s. His aide here has to physically push him into the car and straighten out his legs. #joesgottago #PresidentialElection2024 pic.twitter.com/PCoQswsChe — James Ruport (@JamesRuport) July 18, 2024

Is Biden even alive?

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino asked for proof of life.

“Not physically seeing Biden – not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did…it is disconcerting, isn’t it?” Bret Baier said.

“Right! They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!” Dana Perino said.

