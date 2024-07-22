Is Joe Biden Alive? Fox News Hosts Ask For Proof of Life – Biden Hasn’t Been Seen Publicly in Four Days Since ‘Covid Diagnosis’ (VIDEO)

by
Top Democrats behind the scenes would play guessing games on how dead Joe Biden was. In public they lied to the American public and pretended he was fine.

Is Joe Biden still alive?

Last Wednesday Joe Biden announced he tested positive for Covid. He said he would be isolating as he recovers.

The last time Joe Biden was seen in public he was struggling to walk.

WATCH:

Biden very slowly descended the shorter staircase Wednesday evening as he arrived in Rehoboth Beach.

WATCH:

Joe Biden needed help getting into his presidential motorcade after he deplaned Wednesday night.

Is Biden even alive?

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino asked for proof of life.

“Not physically seeing Biden – not addressing a camera in Delaware, let alone an Oval Office statement like LBJ did…it is disconcerting, isn’t it?” Bret Baier said.

“Right! They didn’t even release a White House still photograph. Nothing! I hope he’s fine, but you can forgive people for wondering if we are really living Weekend at Bernie’s right now. Like, proof of life, please! Let’s see it!” Dana Perino said.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.