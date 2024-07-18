“I’ve Moved Full On to the Political Violence Level” Far-Left Streamer Destiny PROMOTES KILLING TRUMP SUPPORTERS to Huge Audience

We’ve become all too familiar with leftists calling for violence against President Trump and his supporters over the last 8 years. However, after last weekend’s failed assassination attempt against Trump at his Pennsylvania rally, it’s time we take these illegal threats against the former president and his supporters more seriously.

Over the last week, a popular far-left live streamer named Destiny (a man with a female name) went on a vitriolic rampage against the murdered Trump supporter, Corey Comperatore, who was hit with a stray bullet fired at President Donald Trump.

It only took a matter of hours for blue-haired leftists like Destiny (pictured below) to begin gleefully celebrating the death of a Trump supporter while lamenting that the assassin failed to take the life of the former president.

He was subsequently (allegedly) demonetized on X for his comments glorifying violence while also being temporarily suspended from popular streaming service Kick.com for the same grotesque remarks.

While many conservatives condemned the inhuman comments celebrating the murder of a fellow American, many were defending Destiny’s right to make such comments as an example of the 1A. However, during the RNC, Destiny ramped up his rhetoric from glorifying violence to actually sanctioning political attacks.

Watch:

WOW.@TheOmniLiberal: “I’ve moved full on to the political violence level or the real violence level when it comes to conservative people…I think they need to be excised from my f**king country…they are demonstrably f**king evil people by any moral system” #DestinyFiles pic.twitter.com/SFr7iZgpsk — Chief Trumpster (@ChiefTrumpster) July 18, 2024

This outrageous meltdown comes at the conclusion of some very challenging personal problems for Destiny, including a very public divorce. While some conservatives were quick to accuse all liberals of thinking the same way, Ana Kasparian, host of The Young Turks, went out of her way to condemn these comments during an impromptu interview with The Gateway Pundit journalist Elijah Schaffer during the RNC in Milwaukee, WI.

Watch:

“his comments were disgusting” “I told him to log off. He’s spiraling and it’s a bit embarrassing” TYT Host @AnaKasparian condemns @TheOmniLiberal‘s comments mocking the murder of Trump supporter, Corey Compertatore, at last weekend’s rally in Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/OXGsoL9FDN — E (@ElijahSchaffer) July 18, 2024

It’s alarming to see someone with such a large audience, such as Destiny, encourage political violence. But it’s encouraging to see fellow progressive colleagues like Ana Kasparian call him out for his disgusting rhetoric and remind us that sometimes public meltdowns happen, and in this case, it just happens to be a meltdown that violates the law.