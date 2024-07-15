Liberal Streamer ‘Destiny’ Shamelessly Celebrates Trump Assassination Attempt, Mocks Victims with DISGUSTING Series of Posts on X

Guest Post by Miriam Judith.

Following the horrific assassination attempt on Trump’s life, liberal streamer Steven Bonnell, AKA “Destiny”, decided to mock the tragedy with an unsympathetic and outright distasteful string of comments on the social media platform X.

“If we learned anything today, I hope it’s realizing the importance of principles I’ve stressed many times on stream before: having a firearm means absolutely nothing if you don’t spend time at the range practicing with it,” Bonnell posted on Twitter.

If we learned anything today, I hope it’s realizing the importance of principles I’ve stressed many times on stream before: having a firearm means absolutely nothing if you don’t spend time at the range practicing with it. — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 14, 2024

Destiny then attempted to make obnoxious jokes and comments about the victim who died during yesterday’s events…

“All I see is Biden up +1 in Pennsylvania?” He said while referring to a photo of the blood-stained bleachers where a Trump supporter was shot and killed.

The streamer’s posts have garnered millions of impressions on the platform, prompting much-deserved blowback from many commenters who were repulsed by his views, including some of his own supporters.

One user responded “You fancy yourself as really witty which I understand your ego must depend on given how humiliating your personal life is. But this wasn’t even funny. Not because it’s about something I don’t like but because the comedic delivery truly just is not good.”

Another said, “Dude, come on, man. I watch hours of your videos and think you are the best debater out there and one of the most intelligent people I have ever listened to. Can you just have a second of respect for somebody’s loved one they just lost?”

Destiny showed his true hate for those who don’t hold his political ideologies in his response to one commenter who previously respected his views, despite not agreeing with them, “I want to profusely apologize to any Trump supporters in my audience that I’ve mislead into thinking I view them as anything beyond the unpatriotic, treacherous, anti-American scum that they are. Doing my best to rectify that ASAP.”

I want to profusely apologize to any Trump supporters in my audience that I’ve mislead into thinking I view them as anything beyond the unpatriotic, treacherous, anti-American scum that they are. Doing my best to rectify that ASAP. https://t.co/TipPGD7SMH — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 14, 2024

He also made the detestable comment, “If I’ve offended anyone with my recent tweets, I’d like to make things right, DM me and I’ll buy you front-row seats to the next Trump rally.”

If I’ve offended anyone with my recent tweets, I’d like to make things right, DM me and I’ll buy you front row seats to the next Trump rally. — Destiny (@TheOmniLiberal) July 14, 2024

The streamer’s remarks not only show a complete lack of compassion for human life, they also highlight the growing double standard of hatred directed at Trump supporters that is able to be expressed publicly.

Many people have raised concerns regarding these comments and the potential violence they incite and have even suggested reporting the comments to X and law enforcement.

It is a relief, however, that despite all of his “tough talk”, Destiny is about as threatening as your grandma’s Chihuahua, and this psychopathic tirade was a desperate plea for the attention his ex-wife never gave him.

Destiny should have just healed from his trauma in private rather than letting it get the best of him on a public platform. Next time, he should think twice before using a historically tragic event that threatened our American Republic as a cheap cudgel for some social media attention.