‘INVISIBLE’: Top EU Officials Scramble to Figure Out Kamala Harris’ ‘Split-Persona’

Now that Joe Biden was taken out by the Dem ‘Palace Coup’ and VP Kamala Harris is the presumptive nominee, top political players all over Europe are trying to find out what she is and what her candidacy means behind all the platitudes and constant laughing.

This comes after a top European official was caught on a ‘hot mic’ earlier this year in a damning assessment of Harris.

Executive board member of the European Central Bank, Isabel Schnabel described Harris as ‘invisible’ and had the opinion that the vice president ‘would never win an election’, during a private conversation in February.

New York Post reported:

“’They should have built up another candidate to Kamala Harris from the beginning’, Schnabel said in private remarks, unaware that she was on a livestream with audio.

“She would never win an election, I mean that’s hopeless,” the European banking official said of Harris. ‘I don’t even know her because she has been so invisible’, Schnabel added.”

The European Central Bank was fast to try to dispel the diplomatic fallout, saying that Schnabel’s remarks were ‘misleading’.

The ECB added that the executive board member ‘never comments in public on political events’.

But Schnabel was not alone in her assessment of Harris, and other European officials have indeed privately corroborated this assessment of Harris.

Some have said that ‘it was difficult to connect’ with Biden’s No. 2.

“’There is an argument that the EU should have made more of an effort to cultivate relations with Harris, given Biden’s age’, a senior EU official told the outlet. ‘But on the other hand, she didn’t exactly make that easy. It wasn’t easy to find occasions to meet Harris’.”

When Harris gets to be seen, she does not earn a lot of respect.

“Harris’ speech at a 2023 United Kingdom summit on artificial intelligence was described as ‘banal’ and contradictory to the theme of the conference by one attendee.”

Her word-salads and her “split-screen persona” worry officials, who say she seems ‘engaged and charismatic’ in private – but ‘highly scripted’ in public settings.

“’A lot of work will be going on to map out what a Kamala presidency will look like and what she thinks and feels about issues, and how we deal with her and the people around her’, a UK official said. ‘I mean, I think we really need to see her VP, and then we can assess the whole ticket and kind of get our claws into every bit of the ticket’.”

