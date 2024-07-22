Biden Mega-Donor Will NOT Fundraise for Kamala, Says Old Joe’s Endorsement of Her Is a ‘F*ck You’ to The Democrats Who Pushed Him Out

And so it happened that on ‘National Ice Cream Day’, July 21st, Joe ‘It’s Just my Brain’ Biden dropped out of the Presidential race.

That makes old Joe the first incumbent president who was not able to run for reelection since Lyndon Johnson 56 years ago.

After his surprise announcement, he also posted on X to endorse his Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat’s nominee.

While this was followed by support by some of the party’s bosses like Bill and Hillary Clinton, some others like Barak Obama have instead called for a ‘process‘

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

But some signs begin to emerge that the infighting among Dems maybe far from over.

Case in point, one Biden Mega-donor has rather shockingly announced he will not fundraise for the Democrats if Kamala Harris is the nominee.

New York Post reported:

“‘It’s one thing to vote for somebody; it’s another thing to raise millions of dollars for somebody; you have to really be in’, Morgan said.”

Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his fuck you to all who pushed him out. Be careful what you wish for.@JoeNBC @maggieNYT @jmart @katierogers @maureendowd — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 21, 2024

The ‘godfather of Florida’s medical marijuana’ doesn’t think Harris has any chance of winning.

“‘If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her’, he said.”

He informed the Biden National Finance Committee that he was done fundraising for the Democrats.

But Morgan went beyond, and stated that “Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his f–k you to all who pushed him out” – a reference of the challenges Kamala will face against Trump.

You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It’s others turn now. The donors holding the 90 million can release those funds in the morning. It’s all yours. You can keep my million. And good luck. https://t.co/LugV4oSz92 — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) July 22, 2024

