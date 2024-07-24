FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris is a Descendant of a ‘Notorious’ Irish Slave Owner on Sugar Plantations in Jamaica

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting Kamala Harris’ ancestral ties to slavery for the past few years. Now that she is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, it’s crucial to bring this issue back into the public eye to expose her hypocrisy.
Kamala Harris, the daughter of Donald J Harris and Shyamala Gopalan Harris, is a descendant of an Irish slave owner who managed a Jamaican plantation and fiercely opposed the abolition of slavery, according to British historian Stephen McCracken.
This revelation presents a stark contrast to Harris’s campaign, which has heavily focused on racial politics. Recall that she advocated for reparations for black Americans for slavery.
McCracken’s genealogical research discloses that Harris’s four-times-paternal-great-grandfather, Hamilton Brown, was born in Co Antrim in 1776, the same year as the US Declaration of Independence.
Brown migrated to Jamaica, then a British colony, where he became a passionate slave owner on the sugar plantations that formed the backbone of the island’s economy.
He resisted the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire in 1832 and even traveled back to Antrim to replace his slaves with workers from his native county.
Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and Kamala Harris’s father, acknowledged their lineage to Hamilton Brown, Kamala’s slave-owning great-great-great-great grandfather, in an article titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.” He wrote:
“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town) and to my maternal grandmother Miss Iris (née Iris Finegan, farmer and educator, from Aenon Town and Inverness, ancestry unknown to me).
The Harris name comes from my paternal grandfather Joseph Alexander Harris, landowner and agricultural ‘produce’ exporter (mostly pimento or allspice), who died in 1939 one year after I was born and is buried in the church yard of the magnificent Anglican Church which Hamilton Brown built in Brown’s Town (and where, as a child, I learned the catechism, was baptised and confirmed, and served as an acolyte).”
More from Daily Mail:
Northern Irish historian Stephen McCracken said today that Brown was a ‘notorious’ slaver and ‘not nice fellow’ who was born in Antrim but later settled in Jamaica.
‘I actually thought this was going to be a nice story, like (former US presidents) McKinley, Nixon, Jackson, Roosevelt, all of whom have links to Antrim, but it wasn’t’, he said.
Brown travelled to London to protest against the abolition of slavery and then turned his attention to Irish migrants when he was no longer allowed to enslave Africans, Mr McCracken told the Belfast Telegraph.
Mr McCracken has examined Kamala’s UK roots after it was discovered she has ancestry in Co Antrim through Hamilton Brown.
‘Hamilton Brown was a notorious figure, and not a nice fellow,’ he said.
‘Hamilton was born in Antrim, just north of Ballymoney, before he moved to Jamaica as a teenager. That’s where he became a bookmaker, and then a plantation owner, and therefore a slave owner.
‘His gravestone is in Saint Ann in Jamaica, which lists his birthplace as Antrim.
‘He had numerous slaves, in fact Hamilton Brown routinely travelled back and forth to London to protest the abolishment of slavery.
‘He would come back to Ireland to take migrants back to Jamaica to work once slavery was abolished. A quote refers to him as “making slaves of migrants” in Ireland.’
In 2019, it was reported that Brown owned at least 121 slaves in 1826.
