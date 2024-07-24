FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris is a Descendant of a ‘Notorious’ Irish Slave Owner on Sugar Plantations in Jamaica

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting Kamala Harris’ ancestral ties to slavery for the past few years. Now that she is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, it’s crucial to bring this issue back into the public eye to expose her hypocrisy. Kamala Harris, the daughter of Donald J Harris and Shyamala Gopalan Harris, is a descendant of an Irish slave owner who managed a Jamaican plantation and fiercely opposed the abolition of slavery, according to British historian Stephen McCracken. This revelation presents a stark contrast to Harris’s campaign, which has heavily focused on racial politics. Recall that she advocated for reparations for black Americans for slavery.

McCracken’s genealogical research discloses that Harris’s four-times-paternal-great-grandfather, Hamilton Brown, was born in Co Antrim in 1776, the same year as the US Declaration of Independence.

Brown migrated to Jamaica, then a British colony, where he became a passionate slave owner on the sugar plantations that formed the backbone of the island’s economy.

He resisted the abolition of slavery throughout the British Empire in 1832 and even traveled back to Antrim to replace his slaves with workers from his native county.

Donald Harris, a Stanford University economics professor and Kamala Harris’s father, acknowledged their lineage to Hamilton Brown, Kamala’s slave-owning great-great-great-great grandfather, in an article titled “Reflections of a Jamaican Father.” He wrote:

“My roots go back, within my lifetime, to my paternal grandmother Miss Chrishy (née Christiana Brown, descendant of Hamilton Brown who is on record as plantation and slave owner and founder of Brown’s Town) and to my maternal grandmother Miss Iris (née Iris Finegan, farmer and educator, from Aenon Town and Inverness, ancestry unknown to me).

The Harris name comes from my paternal grandfather Joseph Alexander Harris, landowner and agricultural ‘produce’ exporter (mostly pimento or allspice), who died in 1939 one year after I was born and is buried in the church yard of the magnificent Anglican Church which Hamilton Brown built in Brown’s Town (and where, as a child, I learned the catechism, was baptised and confirmed, and served as an acolyte).”

More from Daily Mail: