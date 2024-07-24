Vulnerable House Dem Runs from Questions About Kamala’s Disasterous Record as Border Czar: “I Don’t Know Who Kamala Harris Is”

Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-OH) is running for re-election in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District against Republican Kevin Coughlin in a vulnerable district for Democrats.

Coughlin previously represented the 46th district in the Ohio House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and was appointed to the Ohio Senate for the 27th district, where he was subsequently elected to two full terms.

Sykes has consistently voted as a far-leftist and recently voted no on the Safe Act, which prohibits illegal immigrants from voting in our elections.

When a reporter attempted to press Sykes on Kamala Harris’ failed record on immigration and her utter disaster as ‘Border Czar,’ Sykes could not get away fast enough.

Sykes was asked, “Hello, Congresswoman, do you think that Kamala Harris did a good job as the border czar?”

Sykes ignored the question and kept speed walking.

The questioner pressed for an answer, asking again, “Congresswoman, do you think Kamala Harris did a good job as the border czar? Yes or no?”

In an effort to be snaking in the face on an important and substantive question, Sykes replied, “I don’t know who Kamala Harris is,” apparently taking issue with the pronunciation of Kamala’s name, which we have now learned is a form of “right-wing hate.”

“She’s the vice president,” the questioner said before Sykes disappeared to hide in her office.

Watch:

How many vulnerable Democrats will run from Kamala’s disastrous record in the lead-up to Election Day?