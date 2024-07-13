Hilary Clinton COULD FACE JAIL TIME for $6 Million FEC Violation? – 45x Bigger Than Trump’s | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Court Just Nailed Hillary for FEC Violation 45x Bigger Than Trump’s $130k So-Called Violation

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Judge Dismisses Charges Against Alec Baldwin in Middle of Trial Over Concealed Evidence – Baldwin Breaks Down in Court (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 3: EPIC! Trump Trolls Biden’s Mix up of Zelensky and Putin With Hilarious Meme

ARTICLE 4: Caught Up in a Fed Setup: Charges Dropped Against Patriot Front Group Leader Thomas Rousseau after 22 Duped Recruits Were Found Guilty in Court

ARTICLE 5: WATCH: Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly Confronted by Laura Loomer Outside Dem Senatorial Campaign HQ as Staffers and Police Protect Him

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.