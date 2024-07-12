BREAKING: Judge Dismisses Charges Against Alec Baldwin in Middle of Trial Over Concealed Evidence – Baldwin Breaks Down in Court (VIDEO)

A judge dismissed all charges against Alec Baldwin on Friday after his defense team alleged government misconduct.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice which means prosecutors cannot refile the case.

In January Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

Last year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.


Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin’s defense team accused state prosecutors of concealing evidence. In a stunning move, the judge dismissed the charges in the middle of the trial!

Baldwin broke down in court after the judge dismissed the charges.

In a stunning move Friday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer has dismissed the indictment against Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin’s attorney had filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing misconduct by state investigators in not properly disclosing evidence in the case.

Marlowe Sommer agreed the state improperly disclosed evidence to the defense. “There is no way for the court to right this wrong,” she said.

[Previously updated story, 3:42 p.m. ET]

The judge overseeing the manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin halted testimony Friday and sent the jury home for the day as she considered a new motion by the actor’s legal team to have the case thrown out based on allegations prosecutors did not properly turn over evidence.

The motion comes just a few days into Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial related to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin has pleaded not guilty and, if convicted, could face up to 18 months in prison.

Cristina Laila
