WATCH: Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly Confronted by Laura Loomer Outside Dem Senatorial Campaign HQ as Staffers and Police Protect Him

Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) got Loomered on Thursday and questioned over his support for Joe Biden following his disastrous debate performance and continued mental decline.

Loomer confronted Kelly as he entered the Democrat Senatorial Campaign HQ to meet with Biden advisors, as the Democrats scramble to get Biden to exit the race and look for a replacement nominee.

Joe Biden’s mental fitness has been rapidly deteriorating since the debate. It’s almost like something happened to make his brain worse–if that’s even possible.

During her attempted interview with the Senator, a staffer stuck his hand in her face to prevent him from being recorded as they rushed inside, and police removed her from the property.

This is seemingly a pattern with Mark Kelly and his team.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during a southern border trip in 2021, staffers for Mark Kelly tried to remove The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson from a public street corner, took photos, and then asked the police to remove us from the public sidewalk.

Laura Loomer also Loomered Mad Maxine Waters, who exhibited racist, psychotic, and paranoid behavior earlier this year. Waters, when questioned, claimed that she got a phone call from a Trump supporter who she said was “training up in the hills somewhere,” plotting to target “certain groups” if Trump doesn’t win the election. Waters claimed that the Trump supporter “threatened to kill me.”

Mark Kelly was silent as Laura Loomer pressed him on his support for Joe Biden in 2024, whether he believes Biden should step down, whether Biden is mentally fit for office, and if he supports Kamala Harris to replace Biden.

"The voters of Arizona deserve to know," said Loomer before police stopped her and seemingly threatened her to get off the property and accused her of running into traffic on a road with no traffic.

