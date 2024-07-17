FBI & PA State Police Refuse TGP Access to Trump Assassination Site & Locations

It has been several days since bullets rang out at last Saturday’s Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

America’s favorite President nearly lost his life and the last third of his skull, except for the last-second head movement by Trump that spared his life.

The FBI claims they know of no motive for the alleged shooter, Thomas Crooks, despite the fact they have full access to his phone, emails and other devices.

When a TGP reporter arrived on the scene to take photographs of the scene from a distance Tuesday, a mischief of FBI Agents were lingering around playing on their phones outside of the building where Thomas Crooks is alleged to have fired upon Trump, hitting his right ear, killing Corey Comperatore, who was heroically shielding his family, and wounding David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who are both now in stable condition.

A fundraiser for the families of the victims has raised over $5 million in four short days since the shooting.

A Pennsylvania State Police Officer came running over to the FBI Agents and could be overheard apologizing to the FBI for not stopping the TGP reporters driving onto the parking lot.

The Pennsylvania State Trooper deferred all on-site questions to the Public Affairs Officer at the Central Command Tent by the entrance to the Butler Air Farm. The Pennsylvania State Trooper guarding that entrance said that there was no Public Affairs Officer on-site, and would not be engaging with media at this time.

Media access to the scene and situation has been aggressively policed and controlled. Law enforcement has put yellow police tape all around the paved Butler airport runway and blocked all entrances to the site.

All local law enforcement is deferring all statements and requests to the State Police. The State Police are all deferring all statements and requests to the FBI. The FBI is refusing comment, through its Pittsburgh field office.

The FBI refuses to provide any access to the scene to TGP, and refuses to provide any photographs from the area or allow access to take such photographs.

Even after the case is ostensibly ‘solved’ and ‘closed’ it is common practice for federal law enforcement to deny open records requests as products of ongoing law enforcement investigations. And when forced to make disclosures, it is also common for federal law enforcement to redact any and all information in the released documents.

Meanwhile federal law enforcement, the FBI and Secret Service, are using compliant media by quietly blaming local law enforcement for supposed failures to protect the perimeter of the rally and failing to shoot the alleged sniper on the roof, to friendly mainstream media outlets.

The corrupt FBI has covered up for many other past shootings, and blurred the motives of many past shooters. The FBI has also chronically lied about cases involving political violence, including those involving Antifa.

The FBI Director even regurgitated Antifa’s talking points to Congress saying that it has no members, “it is just a position.” The FBI repeatedly claims there was no Antifa presence on January 6th, despite people like John Sullivan who clearly has Antifa ties. The common thread is that the FBI will lie and cover up evidence in order to protect one political ideology, and to hurt another.

It seems increasingly unlikely that Thomas Crooks acted alone, or acted at all, to try and assassinate the President. There wasn’t the time and information to determine for Crooks to determine the proper shooting locations, and Crooks would benefit from repeated careless security protocols at the rally location. Crooks had no ability to direct the Secret Service to provide a clean line of sight to the President, and had no ability to change the security protocols protecting Trump.

This all suggests that the official story that Crooks, a registered Republican nursing home attendant suddenly, one day, with no prior warning and zero social statement or manifesto, drove an hour out of his way to kill the nation’s Presidential candidate at the most politically opportune time, when left-wing billionaires were publicly lamenting their inability to talk Biden out of dropping out of the Presidential race, is a false narrative propped up by federal interference in the public’s ability to unveil the truth.

