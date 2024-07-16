Computer Model Shows Just How Close Bullet Was to Hitting Trump’s Skull – Last Millisecond Head Tilt Saved His Life (VIDEO)

This was a miracle.

God intervened and protected President Trump.

President Trump told former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson that a last millisecond head tilt saved his life after a gunman opened fire on him from an elevated position at his Pennsylvania rally.

Trump told Dr. Ronny Jackson that he turned his head to the right to look at a chart on illegal immigration statistics when a bullet grazed his ear.

“That chart that I was going over saved my life,” Trump said to Ronny Jackson by phone just hours after the attempted assassination, according to The New York Times.

“The border patrol saved my life,” he said. “If I hadn’t pointed at that chart and turned my head to look at it, that bullet would have hit me right in the head.”

A computer simulation shows just how close Trump was to losing his life on Saturday.

The computer model shows three bullets taking the exact same path which is unlikely – and Trump shot in the ear twice (only one bullet grazed his ear).

Depiction of the first bullet grazing Trump’s ear shows just how close he was to being struck in his skull.

WATCH:

Watch slow-motion footage of the head tilt the moment a bullet grazes Trump’s ear:

Trump defied death and raised his fist shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” as Secret Service agents escorted him to safety.

WATCH:

Trump said “God alone” saved him on Saturday.

