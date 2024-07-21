“None of Us Understand What’s Happening” – Biden Campaign Staffers Blindsided by 2024 Announcement, Learned About it on X/Twitter

Biden campaign staffers were completely blindsided by Joe Biden’s announcement dropping out of the 2024 race.
Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.
Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.
About 30 minutes later Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.
According to Politico, Biden’s campaign staffers were actively whipping up delegate support as Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the race.
‘None of us understand what’s happening,” a staffer told Politico. “We’re all finding out by tweet.”
President Joe Biden’s state campaign aides were telephoning delegates ahead of next month’s Democratic convention at the very moment he announced his withdrawal from the race Sunday afternoon.
“It was a nationwide push to shore up delegates for the roll call,” said a Biden state official, whose fellow staffers were conducting the outreach. In the weeks since his disastrous debate, Biden aides have been working to keep delegates to the Chicago convention in line.
In another sign of how the president’s decision stunned even his own staff, his Delaware-based campaign leadership concluded a staff call with state aides just minutes before Biden released his letter withdrawing from the race.