“None of Us Understand What’s Happening” – Biden Campaign Staffers Blindsided by 2024 Announcement, Learned About it on X/Twitter

Biden campaign staffers were completely blindsided by Joe Biden’s announcement dropping out of the 2024 race.

Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday.

Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days.

About 30 minutes later Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris.

“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.” Biden said on X.

According to Politico, Biden’s campaign staffers were actively whipping up delegate support as Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the race.

‘None of us understand what’s happening,” a staffer told Politico. “We’re all finding out by tweet.”

Pathetic.

Politico reported: