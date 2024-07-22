Who Wrote It? — Internet Buzzes as Biden’s Signature on Dropout Letter Doesn’t Match Signatures on Executive Orders

On Monday, Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris.

Biden’s sudden decision to drop out of the race did not come through a press conference or an official White House press release but rather from a post on X from Biden’s X account that contained a letter without an official presidential seal.

Biden’s campaign staffers were completely blindsided by Joe Biden’s announcement to drop out of the 2024 race.

‘None of us understand what’s happening,” a staffer told Politico. “We’re all finding out by tweet.”

Shortly after Biden’s announcement letter was released, several journalists noticed Biden’s signature in his announcement letter did not match Biden’s official signature.

Journalist Dr. Naomi Wolf took to X and compared Biden’s official signature, according to Wikipedia, with the most recent signature on his dropout letter.

Here’s Biden’s archived signature on Wikipedia compared to his signature on his drop out announcement letter:

Biden’s recent signatures on his Executive Orders also differ from his signature on his drop-out letter.

Here’s Biden’s signature on Executive Order 14124 signed on July 17th, 2024:

Now let’s once again compare that to his signature on his resignation letter:

Biden’s signatures on his Executive Orders contain “Jr.” and don’t contain any underline underneath his name.

Can anyone find another example of Joe Biden underlining his signature? https://t.co/7xUq6yITJY pic.twitter.com/Jt7dmPgDJp — ALX (@alx) July 22, 2024

This is kind of important . Five identical signatures appear to be with an auto-pen (a real thing Presidents use) and the one on the resignation letter differs. Good work, whoever created this. https://t.co/tkEzMezXlo — Dr Naomi Wolf (@naomirwolf) July 22, 2024

Even as a Vice President, Biden never signed a line directly under his name.

Here’s what Biden’s signature looks like. While VP Biden signed his name inside the drawer of his desk in the vice president’s ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Notice there’s NO Direct Line underneath his signature… pic.twitter.com/GiLdmnRNET — Anthony Scott (@AnthonyScottTGP) July 22, 2024

This leaves a significant question: Did Joe Biden sign his letter declaring his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race?

CEO of Pershing Square Bill Ackman made an interesting point regarding Biden’s drop-out announcement:

One would think that a letter to the American people from the president announcing his decision to step aside would not be signed using a digital signature and would be accompanied by a photo op and a scheduled conference in the morning that followed. Instead we have a digitally signed letter released on the president’s X account, an account we know that is run by a staffer, no photo, and no live scheduled address to the American people. If I were China, I would invade Taiwan tomorrow.