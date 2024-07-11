BREAKING: Democrats Block the SAVE Act in the Senate, Leaving Door Open for Illegal Immigrants to Vote in Presidential Election

Senate Democrats blocked the passage of the SAVE Act, a bill crucial for enhancing the integrity of federal elections by mandating proof of citizenship.

This decision comes just a day after the House successfully passed the bill with a vote of 221-198, with nearly every Democrat opposing the measure.

The SAVE Act aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to enforce stricter voter registration requirements. Under the proposed legislation, voters would need to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections—a shift from the current law, which permits states to demand citizenship proof only for local and state elections.

Sen. Mike Lee congratulated Rep. Chip Roy on the bill’s success, stating that it was now time for the Senate to act. “Federal elections are only for U.S. citizens,” Lee declared.

However, the legislation faced opposition when brought to the Senate floor. Despite Lee’s efforts to push for immediate passage, Senate Democrats objected to the bill.

“I just called up the SAVE Act on the Senate floor, seeking its immediate passage to ensure that only U.S. citizens will be able to vote in November. Dems objected. There’s only one “downside” to passing it: It’ll stop noncitizens from voting,” he wrote.

In a separate post, he wrote, “Democrats just blocked the SAVE Act in the Senate. They don’t want to stop illegal immigrants and non-citizens from voting in American elections. Why?”

“This is deeply concerning, considering that a recent study showed that noncitizens have ample openings to vote illegally. It found that anywhere from 10% to 27% of noncitizens are registered to vote, and 5% to 13% of noncitizens do actually vote in presidential elections, no less,” said Sen. Lee on the Senate floor.

“Across the nation, instances abound where states have inadvertently facilitated this very crisis. From unsolicited voter registration forms being mailed out to noncitizens to driver’s licenses issued without adequate checks, practices relying merely on the honesty of illegal aliens have opened up the floodgates to voter fraud.”

Watch Sen. Mike Lee’s speech on the Senate floor:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an undercover video exposed illegal aliens admitting to being registered to vote in North Carolina.

In a video posted on X, Mike Howell, Executive Director of the Heritage Oversight Project, has urged Americans to “declare independence from foreigners deciding our elections.”

The video, which was produced in collaboration with Muckraker.com, presents evidence suggesting that illegal aliens are being registered to vote in the United States.

“The evidence you are about to see relates to illegal aliens being registered to vote. This is a problem national in scale. The United States of America is for Americans, and our elections only should be decided by them,” Howell added.

The video centers around an apartment complex located at 220 Branch View in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to Muckraker.com, the complex is primarily occupied by non-citizens.

In an effort to investigate potential voting irregularities, representatives from Muckraker visited the complex and asked residents two simple questions: “Are you registered to vote?” and “Are you a citizen?”

The results were shocking. Out of the 41 people surveyed, four confirmed that they were non-citizens who were registered to vote. This represents nearly 10% of those interviewed.

“If this proportion holds true nationwide,” said a representative from Muckraker, “the integrity of the 2024 election is in jeopardy.”

Earlier this year, The Oversight Project reported that flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico.

The controversial flyers were discovered scattered around the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM), an establishment known for aiding migrants. Some of these were even found on the walls inside port-a-potties at the location.

The flyers read: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.