BREAKING: SAVE Act Passes House 221-198 – Almost Every Democrat Voted to ‘Protect’ the Ability of Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections

The SAVE Act – which requires proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections – passed the House 221-198 on Wednesday.
Nearly every Democrat lawmaker voted to protect the ability of illegals to vote in federal elections.
This is after Joe Biden flooded the US with more than 15 million illegal aliens.
The White House issued a statement on Monday, condemning a House Republicans’ bill requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.
The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require voters to show documentary proof of United States citizenship. Under current law, states can only require proof of citizenship to register to vote in local and state elections.
The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the Democrats’ opposition to the bill and Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s (D-Mass.) efforts urging House Democrats to “VOTE NO” on the bill this week. Clark dishonestly claimed the new law would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and would make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification,” which is complete BS. The bill outlines five acceptable forms of identification to prove citizenship.
The bill is likely dead on arrival in the Senate and Joe Biden would veto the measure.
Full White House statement below:
The Administration strongly opposes H.R. 8281, the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. It is already illegal for noncitizens to vote in Federal elections–it is a Federal crime punishable by prison and fines. The alleged justification for this bill is based on easily disproven falsehoods. Additionally, making a false claim of citizenship or unlawfully voting in an election is punishable by removal from the United States and a permanent bar to admission. States already have effective safeguards in place to verify voters’ eligibility and maintain the accuracy of voter rolls. This bill would do nothing to safeguard our elections, but it would make it much harder for all eligible Americans to register to vote and increase the risk that eligible voters are purged from voter rolls. The evidence is clear that the current laws to prevent noncitizen voting are working as intended–it is extraordinarily rare for noncitizens to break the law by voting in Federal elections.
The President has been clear: he will continue fighting to protect Americans’ sacred right to vote in free, fair, and secure elections, including by calling on Congress to pass the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. If House Republicans really want to do something about securing our border and fixing our broken immigration system, they should vote on the border deal that the President negotiated with a bipartisan group of Senators this would provide immigration officials the resources they need to do their jobs and be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border that we have seen in decades.