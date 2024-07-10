BREAKING: SAVE Act Passes House 221-198 – Almost Every Democrat Voted to ‘Protect’ the Ability of Illegals to Vote in Federal Elections

The SAVE Act – which requires proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections – passed the House 221-198 on Wednesday.

Nearly every Democrat lawmaker voted to protect the ability of illegals to vote in federal elections.

This is after Joe Biden flooded the US with more than 15 million illegal aliens.

The White House issued a statement on Monday, condemning a House Republicans’ bill requiring proof of citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections.

The bill amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require voters to show documentary proof of United States citizenship. Under current law, states can only require proof of citizenship to register to vote in local and state elections.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the Democrats’ opposition to the bill and Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s (D-Mass.) efforts urging House Democrats to “VOTE NO” on the bill this week. Clark dishonestly claimed the new law would “prevent Americans from registering to vote with their driver’s license alone” and would make a passport the “only acceptable standalone form of identification,” which is complete BS. The bill outlines five acceptable forms of identification to prove citizenship.

The bill is likely dead on arrival in the Senate and Joe Biden would veto the measure.

Full White House statement below: