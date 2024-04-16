Flyers Distributed by a Mexican NGO Instruct Illegal Aliens to Vote for Biden in Upcoming U.S. Election: “We Need Another Four Years of His Term to Stay Open”

Flyers instructing illegal immigrants to vote for Joe Biden in the forthcoming U.S. election have been reportedly distributed at a non-governmental organization (NGO) in Mexico, according to an investigation by The Oversight Project, a watchdog initiative linked to the Heritage Foundation.
The controversial flyers were discovered scattered around the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM), an establishment known for aiding migrants. Some of these were even found on the walls inside port-a-potties at the location.
The Muckraker.com, an investigative account on X, first brought this issue to light, showcasing images of the flyers that read: “Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open.”
“CRITICAL – We exposed an NGO in Mexico that is instructing illegals to vote for Biden when they cross into the United States. Claims of illegals being instructed to vote in elections has been labeled a “conspiracy theory”, until now…” Muckraker wrote.
More from The OVersighe Project:
RCM founder Gaby Zavala implied to Muckraker.com that she wants to help as many illegals as possible before President Trump is reelected.
RCM bills itself as an operation which houses functions for Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), which helps illegal aliens enter the United States.
Sec. Mayorkas is a former board member of HIAS, which received numerous grants from Soros’ Open Society Foundation over the years
RCM has significant ties to Soros-funded non-profits operating in the United States, including Save the Children, Team Brownsville Texas, and Angry Tias and Abuelas.
Save the Children received over $650,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundation, and has provided grants to Team Brownsville.
According to documents obtained by Judicial Watch, Secretary Mayorkas himself recently met with some of these entities, including Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas.
RCM is a fiscally sponsored project of the Asylum Seeker Network of Support (“ASNS”) ASNS 501c3 registration was forfeited in Texas in 2022 But Founder and Executive Director Gaby Zavala continued to operate despite the forfeiture.
Gaby Zavala was previously an organizer for La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE), which listed the Open Society Institute as a partner.
ELECTION INTEGRITY IS UNDER ASSAULT. You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible. This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote.