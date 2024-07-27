Bill Melugin-Over 120 Chinese Illegal Aliens Caught at Southern Border’s San Diego Sector in Just One Day

Joe Biden’s America.

With the focus on the Presidential election, Americans must remember that the border is still wide open.

The San Diego Sector has seen a massive increase in illegal immigration, especially since Texas has taken action under Operation Lone Star to protect their State from the invasion.

In one day alone this past week, 127 Chinese illegal aliens were apprehended at the southern border in the San Diego sector in California, per CBP.

So far in fiscal year 2024, there are over 33,000 illegals in San Diego. That is a shocking 9,600 percent increase since 2021.

NEW: Per CBP source, another 127 Chinese nationals were apprehended while crossing illegally into Border Patrol’s San Diego sector yesterday. Recent Chinese illegal crossings , per CBP data: FY24: 33,300+ (so far)

FY23: 24,125

FY22: 1,987

FY21: 342 9,600% increase since 2021. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 25, 2024

These numbers are proof that the Biden regime has intentionally kept the border open with no end in sight. “Border Czar” Kamala Harris has done nothing in the 3 years of her time as Vice President.

Now that she is the presumptive nominee for the Democrat party for President, the liberal media is downplaying her role in the border crisis. They are distancing or denying the fact that she is the border czar.

Watch:

The before and afters about Harris being the border czar in this video are amazing. You expect the press to be biased, but holy cow…this is psychopathic pic.twitter.com/w5TqIN33FF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

The Federal Government has a Constitutional responsibility to protect the citizens of the United States from invasion under Article IV, Section 4.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

A shocking 10 to 12 million illegal aliens have entered the United States under the Biden regime and “Border Czar” Kamala Harris. Some estimates are upward of 15 million illegals.