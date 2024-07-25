BEFORE AND AFTER: Watch the Media’s Total About Face on Kamala Harris as Biden’s ‘Border Czar’ (VIDEO)

The liberal news outlet Axios got caught red-handed today, trying to whitewash their own reporting on Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s ‘border czar’ but they are far from alone.

The entire liberal media establishment is furiously scrubbing their own reportage on this issue to hide the truth from the American people.

The reason they’re doing this is so obvious. The border and illegal immigration has become a top issue for voters, so it’s a vulnerability for Harris.

NewsBusters has done an outstanding job of calling out the media on this:

In June of 2021, CNN senior national correspondent Ed Lavandera repeated the framing of Harris as border czar: “The Vice President is expected to in El Paso in about an hour and a half… and this will be her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border region since she was appointed as the border czar by President Biden.” Journalists were using this same language as recently as last week. During the ABC News Live coverage of the RNC, anchor Kanya Whitworth remarked that the speakers “were very critical of Kamala Harris, especially in her role as border czar.” Politico’s whining about the border czar label dates back to when Harris was appointed border czar. In fresher gripes about Republicans from over the weekend, they reported: “Despite insisting that she not be made the face of the administration’s border policies, Harris was tasked with stemming migration from Central American countries. That prompted GOP attacks on her as ‘border czar,’ a narrative the White House did little to combat.” Along with: “During the Republican convention last week, many speakers labeled Harris as the “border czar,” since Biden appointed her to take the lead on working with Central America to deter migration at the southern border.”

Watch this video of the before and after, it’s amazing:

The before and afters about Harris being the border czar in this video are amazing. You expect the press to be biased, but holy cow…this is psychopathic pic.twitter.com/w5TqIN33FF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 25, 2024

The media cannot hide this. They will try, but it won’t work.