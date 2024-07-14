Biden Took Nearly TWO HOURS to Make Any Statement After Trump Assassination Attempt

Joe Biden took nearly two hours to release a statement on X following a shooting at President Trump’s Butler Pennsylvania rally, where his leading opponent was hit by a bullet.

They couldn’t take him out with lawfare and criminal charges, and now Trump has been shot two days before the RNC convention, where he will accept the Republican Party Nomination for President of the United States.

Why should we believe the Democrats didn’t play a role in this?

During Trump’s rally, gunshots were heard and President Trump ducked for cover as agents came to protect him and rush him off the stage.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, according to law enforcement, President Trump was grazed by the bullet. President Trump also released a statement, saying he is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility.” Thank God!

Biden hired a sh*tty hitman.

Also, The Gateway Pundit reported that an eyewitness told the BBC that several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle before Trump was shot, but they did not act until Trump was shot. We further reported that Secret Service agents may have had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act.

The gunshots were heard at approximately 6:10 pm. Biden remained silent on the subject until 7:58 pm, and Kamala Harris waited until 8:26 pm. Meanwhile, the White House has not put out an official statement.

X post from Joe Biden:

I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.

Additionally, As The Gateway Pundit reported, Biden delivered remarks from Delaware late Saturday evening on the assassination but refused to call it an assassination attempt.

“I don’t know enough to — I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” Biden replied, before wandering off of the stage while appearing lost and confused.