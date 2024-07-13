BREAKING: Trump Campaign Releases Statement From Medical Facility After Assassination Attempt

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, President Trump was grazed by a bullet.

Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit.

Trump pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.

WATCH:

This will go down as the hardest video in American history. Absolute chills pic.twitter.com/5OFkldQx84 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) July 13, 2024

Statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said, “The former President is safe.”

DEVELOPING…