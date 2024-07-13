BREAKING: Trump Campaign Releases Statement From Medical Facility After Assassination Attempt

by

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, President Trump was grazed by a bullet.

Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit.

Trump pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.

WATCH:

Statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said, “The former President is safe.”

DEVELOPING…

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.