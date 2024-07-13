BREAKING: Trump Campaign Releases Statement From Medical Facility After Assassination Attempt

President Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
According to law enforcement, President Trump was grazed by a bullet.
Trump grabbed his neck after he was hit.
Trump pumped his fist as the Secret Service helped him walk away to the ambulance.
This will go down as the hardest video in American history. Absolute chills pic.twitter.com/5OFkldQx84
Statement: “President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”
The Secret Service said, “The former President is safe.”
