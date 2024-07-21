Biden/Harris Campaign Co-Chair Chris Coons Cries on Live TV After Biden Drops Out of Race (VIDEO)

Democrat Senator Chris Coons of Delaware cried on live TV on CBS News on Sunday after Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race.

Coons is also the co-chair to the Biden/Harris 2024 campaign.

“Joe Biden is grounded, he’s grounded in his faith, in his family and in our State,” Senator Coons said.

“I’m sorry, this was a very difficult decision,” Coons said while crying on live TV.

Watch:

Biden/Harris campaign co-chair Chris Coons is currently crying on national television after the coup to force Biden off the ticket pic.twitter.com/WZliCeVPl4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2024

After Biden dropped out, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

After the success of the Republican National Convention and President Trump’s massive rallies, the pressure for the Democrats to remove Biden was growing. A Trump super PAC quickly released an ad attacking Kamala’s record of incompetence.

Watch:

Kamala was in on it. She covered up Joe’s obvious mental decline. Kamala knew Joe couldn’t do the job, so she did it. Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. pic.twitter.com/H3Oyew0ug9 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 21, 2024

The Democrats have continually been saying MAGA is a “threat to democracy” while they ousted their presumptive nominee who got millions of votes in the Democrat primary.