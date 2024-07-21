Biden/Harris Campaign Co-Chair Chris Coons Cries on Live TV After Biden Drops Out of Race (VIDEO)

by

Democrat Senator Chris Coons of Delaware cried on live TV on CBS News on Sunday after Joe Biden dropped out of the Presidential race.

Coons is also the co-chair to the Biden/Harris 2024 campaign.

“Joe Biden is grounded, he’s grounded in his faith, in his family and in our State,” Senator Coons said.

“I’m sorry, this was a very difficult decision,” Coons said while crying on live TV.

Watch:

After Biden dropped out, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

After the success of the Republican National Convention and President Trump’s massive rallies, the pressure for the Democrats to remove Biden was growing. A Trump super PAC quickly released an ad attacking Kamala’s record of incompetence.

Watch:

The Democrats have continually been saying MAGA is a “threat to democracy” while they ousted their presumptive nominee who got millions of votes in the Democrat primary.

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.