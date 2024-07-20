President Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause at Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan -Thanks Patriots to Chants of “Fight, Fight, Fight!” (VIDEO)

President Trump took the stage to thunderous applause in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday at a MAGA rally.

This is the first rally for President Trump since the assassination attempt at the July 13th rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Tens of thousands of supporters came out to see him and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

WATCH: President Trump takes the stage at first rally post-assassination attempt in Grand Rapids, Michigan pic.twitter.com/byvMVjtDYC — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

Patriots waited for hours outside the venue to get in. The line was miles long!

Eight hours before Trump speaks in Michigan, the line to get in wraps around two sides of the arena. pic.twitter.com/D3N1e6CUBi — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) July 20, 2024

President Trump talked about the assassination attempt.

“It was exactly one week ago today almost to the hour, even to the minute,” Trump said.

Chants of “Fight, fight, fight!” broke out from the crowd.

“What a day it was. As I said earlier this week, I stand before you only by the grace of almighty God, that’s true. I shouldn’t be here. I shouldn’t be here,” Trump continued.

President Trump thanks Americans for their support, is serenaded with chants of “FIGHT!” by Grand Rapids, MI crowd pic.twitter.com/0slMBYzVdf — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

President Trump also paid tribute to Cory Comperatore, who died last week at the July 13th rally shielding his family from the would be assassin’s bullets.

“Cory was a hero and we will carry his memory in our hearts for all time. Great Hero,” Trump said.

Chants of “Cory, Cory, Cory” came from the crowd of patriots.

President Trump honors the memory of Cory Comperatore at rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan pic.twitter.com/V1ZNOKjaoT — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) July 20, 2024

Trump, Vance 2024!