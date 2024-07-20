President Trump Takes the Stage to Thunderous Applause at Rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan -Thanks Patriots to Chants of “Fight, Fight, Fight!” (VIDEO)

by

President Trump took the stage to thunderous applause in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Saturday at a MAGA rally.

This is the first rally for President Trump since the assassination attempt at the July 13th rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Tens of thousands of supporters came out to see him and Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance.

Watch:

Patriots waited for hours outside the venue to get in. The line was miles long!

Watch:

President Trump talked about the assassination attempt.

“It was exactly one week ago today almost to the hour, even to the minute,” Trump said.

Chants of “Fight, fight, fight!” broke out from the crowd.

“What a day it was. As I said earlier this week, I stand before you only by the grace of almighty God, that’s true. I shouldn’t be here. I shouldn’t be here,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also paid tribute to Cory Comperatore, who died last week at the July 13th rally shielding his family from the would be assassin’s bullets.

“Cory was a hero and we will carry his memory in our hearts for all time. Great Hero,” Trump said.

Chants of “Cory, Cory, Cory” came from the crowd of patriots.

Watch:

Trump, Vance 2024!

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.