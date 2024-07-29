Archbishop Viganò Calls Emanuel Macron’s Wife a ‘Transvestite’ and Mocks Michelle Obama as a ‘Muscular Man in a Wig’ While Condemning the ‘Satanic Olympics’

Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has once again taken a firm stance against the moral decay of contemporary society, particularly targeting prominent political figures like French President Emmanuel Macron’s wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Viganò’s remarks come as he condemns the “Satanic Olympics” for their corruption and moral ambiguity surrounding the event.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during the Olympic Games opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.

During another part of the opening ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider donning an Olympic cape.

The appearance of the pale horse resulted in hundreds of social media users stating that it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

Revelation 6:8 reads, “And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill twith sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”

Archbishop Carlo Viganò, who was recently excommunicated by Red Pope Francis for sharing the word of Jesus Christ, did not hold back in his criticism of Macron, referring to the French leader’s wife, Brigitte Macron, as a “transvestite.”

The Archbishop also directed his ire toward Barack Obama, describing his wife, Michelle Obama, as a “muscular man in a wig.”

He wrote, “It is no coincidence that the one sponsoring this revolting carnival is an emissary of the World Economic Forum, Emanuel Macron, who passes off a transvestite as his own wife with impunity, just as Barack Obama is accompanied by a muscular man in a wig.

Read his full statement below following “the sacrileges and scandals of the Paris Olympic Games:”