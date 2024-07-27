Social Media Users Point to Revelation 6:8 After Paris Olympics Open Up With Rider on Pale Horse (VIDEO)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are underway, but the opening ceremony has made many spectators stop watching the games.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, during the Olympic Games opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.

During another part of the opening ceremony, a pale horse raced at full speed with a rider donning an Olympic cape.

The appearance of the pale horse resulted in hundreds of social media users stating that it symbolized the pale horse spoken of in the Book of Revelation in the Bible.

Revelation 6:8 reads, “And I looked, and behold, a pale horse! And its rider’s name was Death, and Hades followed him. And they were given authority over a fourth of the earth, to kill twith sword and with famine and with pestilence and by wild beasts of the earth.”

WATCH:

Here what users on X had to say about the pale horse:

The Daily Mail reported that despite the bad weather, well over 600,000 people were in attendance at the opening ceremony.

Shortly after the ceremony kicked off, many people in attendance were drenched by a heavy downpour.

