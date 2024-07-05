Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano Is Found Guilty of ‘Schism’ and Is Excommunicated by Pope Francis

The Gateway Pundit reported that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was summoned to the Vatican to be excommunicated by Red Pope Francis.

Archbishop Carlo Viganò, a friend of the faithful and totally dedicated to the Church and sharing the word of Jesus Christ, was notified that he was being summoned to the Vatican.

Vigano has been outspoken against the destruction of the Church, COVID mandates, and stolen elections. He has called out the current Pope for his destructive actions against the Church. He has warned about the World Economic Forum. For this, there are reports that he is being excommunicated from the Holy Catholic Church.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano announced that he had not attended his Vatican ‘schism’ trial and he will not attend such a trial!

On Thursday the Vatican found Archbishop Vigano guilty of ‘schism’ and was excommunicated from the Church by Pope Francis.

Vigano is a staunch conservative Catholic and not a fan of the radical globalist Pope.

Via the National Catholic Reporter: