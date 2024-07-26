DISGUSTING: Drag Queens Mock Lord’s Supper At Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)

The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.

A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.

NEW: The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a *child* in their hyper-s*xualized, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. Instead of bringing people together, the planners of the event… pic.twitter.com/5nUSmE72Oe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 26, 2024

The opening performance faced immediate backlash from users on social media.

The opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics included a reenactment of The Last Supper by trans people and drag queens. Why is it ok to openly hate and mock Christians? pic.twitter.com/aRrtVMtsdy — Luke (@luke_brocks) July 26, 2024

PARIS OLYMPICS: Why can’t these drag queens leave Jesus out of it? pic.twitter.com/bse2ejWZG5 — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 26, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs football player Harrison Butker commented on the performance, stating it was “crazy.”

Catholic Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker has called out the alleged mocking of Jesus’ Last Supper by drag queens at the Paris Olympics. He quoted Galatians 6:6, which says, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.” pic.twitter.com/tNfDfVKU3L — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) July 26, 2024

Harrison Butker is reacting to the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris and is having an issue with a group of drag queens that appeared during the show. The Kansas City Chiefs kicker shared his opinion on social media after a clip of a group of drag queens channeled the Last Supper during the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Paris. Recreating a runway to showcase the fashion Paris is known for, a group of drag queens appeared on screen positioned similarly to how Jesus and his Twelve Apostles are depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s mural painting.

Elon Musk also chimed in and posted on X, “This was extremely disrespectful to Christians.”