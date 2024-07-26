DISGUSTING: Drag Queens Mock Lord’s Supper At Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony (VIDEO)

by

The Paris Olympic organizers are facing significant backlash after appearing to allow a reenactment of the Lord’s Supper with drag queens during the 2024 Olympics ceremony.

In the distasteful opening ceremony, a group of provocatively dressed drag queens stood behind a long table, appearing to recreate the Lord’s Supper.

A young child was also spotted in the performance standing next to the drag queens.

WATCH:

The opening performance faced immediate backlash from users on social media.

LOOK:

Kansas City Chiefs football player Harrison Butker commented on the performance, stating it was “crazy.”

Per Deadline:

Harrison Butker is reacting to the Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris and is having an issue with a group of drag queens that appeared during the show.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker shared his opinion on social media after a clip of a group of drag queens channeled the Last Supper during the opening ceremony for the Olympics in Paris.

Recreating a runway to showcase the fashion Paris is known for, a group of drag queens appeared on screen positioned similarly to how Jesus and his Twelve Apostles are depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s mural painting.

Elon Musk also chimed in and posted on X, “This was extremely disrespectful to Christians.”

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 