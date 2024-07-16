Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò Statement on Assassination Attempt on President Donald Trump: We Are Deeply Grateful to Our Lord Who Saved This Brave Warrior”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò was summoned to the Vatican to be excommunicated by Red Pope Francis.

Pope Francis is clearly threatened by Archbishop Viganò because he is a true friend of the faithful and totally dedicated to the Church and sharing the word of Jesus Christ.

Archbishop Viganò has also been outspoken against the destruction of the Church, COVID mandates, and stolen elections. He has called out the current Pope for his destructive actions against the Church.

He has warned about the World Economic Forum. For this, he was excommunicated from the Holy Catholic Church.

Though Pope Francis accused him of schism with the Catholic Church, Viganò he accuses the Pope ‘of heresy and schism’ and requests he be ‘removed from the throne which he has unworthily occupied for over 11 years.’

Archbishop Viganò recently shared his prayers for President Trump after the failed assassination attempt against him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

The tragic event took the life of Trump supporter Corey Comperatore, and left others battling for their lives.

Archbishop Viganò wrote on X:

Adding to the previous criminal attacks against avowedly anti-globalist political leaders, is now this terrible attempt to eliminate President Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, the leading opponent of the radical globalist Left. We are deeply grateful to Our Lord who saved this brave warrior, who did not lack the strength to stand up and invite his supporters to fight. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico @RobertFicoPL and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbán @PM_ViktorOrban have escaped similar criminal attacks. Their staunch opposition to the New World Order and their defense of national sovereignty unite them with President Trump. The subversive diabolical power of the international deep state is evident, is there for all to see. Its crimes against God and humanity can no longer be hidden. I urge all Catholics, American patriots and people of good will to pray Our Lord in this time of great threat looming over the world. I express to President Trump and his family my spiritual closeness, assuring them of my prayers. Carlo Maria Viganò, Archbishop

Former Apostolic Nuncio to the United States of America