World’s Largest Pilot Union’s Woke Agenda: Urges Ban on ‘Offensive’ Terms Like ‘Cockpit’ and ‘Manpower’ 

The Air Line Pilots Association International (ALPA), which represents over 70,000 pilots worldwide, wants to ensure that they are aligned with the woke DEI policies pushed by radical Marxists.

In their 2021 diversity, equity, and inclusion language guide, the ALPA lists numerous terms and phrases to avoid to further the “inclusion” of women, transgenders, and “non-binary” individuals.

The guide suggests replacing terms like “cockpit” and “manpower” because they denigrate women.

No matter that “cockpit” is said to have originated from 16th-century cockfighting and evolved to describe tense fighting environments.

The guide even suggests avoiding using terms like “mother/father” or “husband/wife” which are somehow offensive.

Lott Wire reports:

The guide suggests replacing “cockpit” with “flight deck,” citing that the former term has been used derogatorily to exclude women. It also advises against using terms like “manpower,” recommending “people/human power” instead, and discourages addressing groups as “guys” due to its non-inclusive nature. ALPA also recommends avoiding “mother/father” and “husband/wife” to respect diverse family structures and same-sex couples.

While planes are falling apart, the woke agenda seems to be the most pressing issue for the union, a posture also championed by others in the industry, including United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby.

In a January interview, Kirby admitted that the airline no longer seeks the most qualified candidates to transport passengers on commercial flights safely.

They want diversity.

Kirby said, “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color” instead of the most qualified individuals they can find.

United is not alone. A source from Delta Airlines recently revealed that the airline’s “Inclusivity Language Guide” tells employees to capitalize the words “Black” and “Brown” but not “White” when describing one’s race.