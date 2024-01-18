OH MY: Bizarre Footage Emerges Showing Woke, Anti-White United Airlines CEO Performing in Drag (VIDEOS)

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby admitted in a recent interview that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to transport their passengers on commercial flights safely.

Instead, he is committed to ensuring that diversity wins out at the expense of safety and white males. “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” he boasted.

It turns out the woke, racist Kirby has a bizarre fetish as well. Videos of him performing in drag are going viral today thanks partly to Libs of Tiktok, who first uncovered Kirby’s disturbing interview.

Below is footage of Kirby dressing up as Lady Gaga and rocking out to her famous song “Bad Romance.” This was part of the US Airways Halloween performance posted to YouTube in 2010. Kirby was president of the airline company at the time.

This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of @united.

As Breitbart notes, the Dallas Morning News revealed Kirby dressed in drag as pop singer Kesha for the first Halloween after American Airlines merged with US Airways in 2014.

VIDEO (Kirby appears as Kesha at the:46 mark):

The following year, Kirby went to the company Halloween party in drag again as Taylor Swift. Here is Kirby arriving on a motorcycle as the infamous star musician.

Here’s @United CEO #ScottKirby

Who loves to dress in drag…riding in on a motorcycle dressed as Taylor Swift.

Kirby has continued to virtue-signal for the radical LGBTQ left as CEO of United Airlines. His company aggressively promotes its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee, which headed by a man pretending to be a woman.

Meet Maya Tallman, a man pretending to be a woman who's a pilot and runs a newly formed DEI Committee for @united

Only a fool would feel safe with a crazed individual with Kirby running United Airlines. Unfortunately, other options for flyers appear just as bad.