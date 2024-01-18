OH MY: Bizarre Footage Emerges Showing Woke, Anti-White United Airlines CEO Performing in Drag (VIDEOS)

by
Credit: @libsoftiktok

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby admitted in a recent interview that they are no longer seeking the most qualified candidates to transport their passengers on commercial flights safely.

Instead, he is committed to ensuring that diversity wins out at the expense of safety and white males. “We have committed that 50% of the classes will be women or people of color,” he boasted.

It turns out the woke, racist Kirby has a bizarre fetish as well. Videos of him performing in drag are going viral today thanks partly to Libs of Tiktok, who first uncovered Kirby’s disturbing interview.

Below is footage of Kirby dressing up as Lady Gaga and rocking out to her famous song “Bad Romance.” This was part of the US Airways Halloween performance posted to YouTube in 2010. Kirby was president of the airline company at the time.

WATCH:

As Breitbart notes, the Dallas Morning News revealed Kirby dressed in drag as pop singer Kesha for the first Halloween after American Airlines merged with US Airways in 2014.

VIDEO (Kirby appears as Kesha at the:46 mark):

The following year, Kirby went to the company Halloween party in drag again as Taylor Swift. Here is Kirby arriving on a motorcycle as the infamous star musician.

Kirby has continued to virtue-signal for the radical LGBTQ left as CEO of United Airlines. His company aggressively promotes its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) committee, which headed by a man pretending to be a woman.

Only a fool would feel safe with a crazed individual with Kirby running United Airlines. Unfortunately, other options for flyers appear just as bad.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.