White House Refuses to Confirm or Deny If Biden Plans to Use Drugs to Enhance Performance in Debates

The White House has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance.
Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Biden to be drug tested before each debate, claiming that he was “high” during the State of the Union.
“I am going to demand a drug test, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump said during a speech in Minnesota on Friday. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room? And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”
“He can’t talk, he can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage. Can’t put two sentences together,” Trump continued. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know, maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates, you watch.”
Politico asked the White House about whether or not Biden intends to use drugs as part of his debate prep.
Politico reports:
We quipped over the weekend that we had reached out to President JOE BIDEN’s orbit about whether the president planned to use any illegal drugs to get ready for his upcoming debates, as Trump farcially alleged he might. We thought it was an obvious joke but not everyone on the Biden campaign got it.
In any event, the White House’s ANDREW BATES sent over this response to close the loop on our query: “It’s telling that Republican officials are unable to stop announcing how intimidated they remain by [the] President’s State of the Union performance. But after losing every public and private negotiation with President Biden — and after seeing him succeed where they failed across the board, ranging from actually rebuilding America’s infrastructure to actually reducing violent crime to actually outcompeting China — it tracks that those same Republican officials mistake confidence for a drug.”