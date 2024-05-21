White House Refuses to Confirm or Deny If Biden Plans to Use Drugs to Enhance Performance in Debates

The White House has refused to confirm or deny whether or not Joe Biden plans to use drugs to enhance his debate performance.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for Biden to be drug tested before each debate, claiming that he was “high” during the State of the Union.

“I am going to demand a drug test, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union,” Trump said during a speech in Minnesota on Friday. “He was high as a kite. I said, ‘Is that Joe up there, that beautiful room? And by the end of the evening, he’s like” — Trump made a guttural sound — “He was exhausted, right? No, we’re going to demand a drug test.”

“He can’t talk, he can’t walk, can’t find his way off a stage. Can’t put two sentences together,” Trump continued. “Although he has agreed to debate, so I don’t know, maybe they know something. He’s going to be so jacked up for those debates, you watch.”

Politico asked the White House about whether or not Biden intends to use drugs as part of his debate prep.

