Biden’s Brain Malfunctions as He Announces MASS AMNESTY for Illegals Months Before Election (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday announced mass amnesty for at least 500,000 illegal aliens (the number is likely much higher).

According to Trump advisor and America First Legal founder Stephen Miller, “Biden’s unconstitutional amnesty will give illegal aliens immediate green cards (making it easier to vote illegally) and a three-year path to citizenship (giving them full voting rights).”

“It also includes a diploma mill provision: leftists and opportunistic corporations can churn out meaningless diplomas and illegals who receive them will be made into citizens as well,” Stephen Miller said.

“Once citizens, illegals get chain migration. So all their relatives become citizens too,” he added.

Joe Biden had the nerve to claim every nation must secure its borders.

This is after approximately 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

WATCH:

As usual, what’s left of Biden’s brain melted in real-time during his remarks.

“Thanks to all the members of Congress and homeland security secretary, uhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhuhhuhuhuh,” Biden mumbled.

WATCH:

Biden absurdly claimed his unilateral mass amnesty scheme without approval from Congress is “overwhelmingly supported by the American people.”

This is a lie. The overwhelming majority of Americans support mass criminal alien deportations.

WATCH:

The White House earlier Tuesday defended Biden’s amnesty plan.

WATCH:

A White House reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre why now? Why not earlier?

Karine Jean-Pierre claimed Biden proposed mass amnesty on day one.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.