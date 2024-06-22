WATCH: Rachel Morin’s Mother Slams Biden Regime’s Shameful Response to Daughter’s Murder by Illegal Alien: “THEY DON’T VALUE LIFE”

Patty Morin, the mother of Rachel Morin and grandmother of Rachel’s five children, came out with a stark condemnation of the Biden Regime’s “impersonal” response to her daughter’s murder in an interview with Fox host Laura Ingrahm.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas recently appeared on CNN to defend Biden’s border bloodbath and deny responsibility for the murderous illegals who he welcomed into our country. When asked about the Rachel Morin on CNN, Mayorkas wouldn’t even use her name, referring to her as “the individual who was murdered.” They don’t care about American women and children who are being murdered and sexually assaulted by their violent thugs.

Patty reacted to Mayorkas’ comment, saying, “It totally depersonalizes her and makes her an object.” She continued, “It just shows how impersonal that they are, and it also shows how they don’t value life.”

Watch the full interview below.

An illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year. Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for the murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Friday.

Martinez-Hernandez, who has ties to El Salvadoran gangs and was implicated in at least one other murder, entered the US illegally in February 2023 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Additionally, Earlier this week, two Venezuelan men were arrested for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas, after reportedly abducting her, strangling her, and dumping her body in a bayou. Houston authorities are reportedly still investigating whether Nungary was sexually assaulted before her death.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the White House released two nearly identical statements on the savage murders of Morin and Nungaray by illegal aliens, with only minor changes to each.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty," the White House said while refusing to condemn the violent rapist and murderer that was in the United States illegally.

Watch below via Fox: