White House Issues Shameful Statements in Response to Illegal Aliens’ Murders of Rachel Morin and 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray

The White House has released two nearly identical statements on the savage murders of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray by illegal aliens.

The Gateway Pundit reported that an illegal alien from El Salvador was charged with brutally raping and murdering Rachel Morin, a mother-of-five, on a Maryland hiking trail last year. Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, was arrested for the murder in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last Friday.

Martinez-Hernandez, who has ties to El Salvadoran gangs and was implicated in at least one other murder, entered the US illegally in February 2023 on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Earlier this week, two Venezuelan men were arrested for 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray’s murder in Houston, Texas, after reportedly abducting her, strangling her, and dumping her body in a bayou. Houston authorities are reportedly still investigating whether Nungary was sexually assaulted before her death.

Both men were apprehended by border agents while crossing the border in El Paso earlier this year and released into the United States.

Prior to this, an Ecuadorian illegal alien was taken into custody this week in NYC after raping a 13-year-old girl in broad daylight wielding a “machete-style” knife.

White House statement on 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray:

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Jocelyn Nungaray. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, anyone found guilty of this type of heinous and shocking crime should be held accountable, to

the fullest extent of the law."

White House statement on mother of five Rachel Morin:

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the

fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty."

Per News Nation's Ali Bradley:

NEW: White House statements in response to the deaths of Rachel Morin and Jocelyn Nungaray—Both allegedly killed by illegal immigrants: pic.twitter.com/utiZVFQqqz — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, As The Gateway Pundit reported, Department of Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas recently appeared on CNN to defend Biden’s border bloodbath and deny responsibility for the murderous illegals who he welcomed into our country.

The Trump campaign's War Room account responded on X, slamming Biden as a "disgrace" for allowing these thugs into our country: