Biden Looks Lost After Announcing His New Border Executive Order Which Still Gives Asylum to Thousands of Illegals Every Day (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

DEAR MEDIA: Biden’s EO expands fast-pass entry for illegals via phone app and amnesties child trafficking. This is a war on our sovereignty and our citizenry. This is EVIL. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 4, 2024

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

“Facing mounting political pressure over the migrant influx at the U.S. southern border, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order that will temporarily shut down asylum requests once the average number of daily encounters tops 2,500 between official ports of entry, according to a senior administration official.” NBC News reported.

He kicked off his presser by blaming everyone else for the border crisis.

WATCH:

Biden kicks off his fake border security press conference by immediately blaming others. REMINDER: Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to DISMANTLE border security — then sat and watched 15 million illegals flow in. pic.twitter.com/r3xSdHWKmo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Joe Biden made it clear that asylum is still available to the thousands of illegals who cross the border everyday via Biden’s CBP One app.

WATCH:

Biden announces asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to the thousands of illegals every day that are released into the country via Biden's CBP One app pic.twitter.com/FdcaraLlCH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Joe Biden also made it clear that his end goal isn’t to stop illegal immigration.

Biden announces his end goal isn't to stop illegal immigration pic.twitter.com/6QLCtcrLY1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 4, 2024

Biden looked completely lost as he shuffled away.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH: