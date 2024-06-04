Biden Looks Lost After Announcing His New Border Executive Order Which Still Gives Asylum to Thousands of Illegals Every Day (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.

“Facing mounting political pressure over the migrant influx at the U.S. southern border, President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed an executive order that will temporarily shut down asylum requests once the average number of daily encounters tops 2,500 between official ports of entry, according to a senior administration official.” NBC News reported.

He kicked off his presser by blaming everyone else for the border crisis.

WATCH:

Joe Biden made it clear that asylum is still available to the thousands of illegals who cross the border everyday via Biden’s CBP One app.

WATCH:

Joe Biden also made it clear that his end goal isn’t to stop illegal immigration.

Biden looked completely lost as he shuffled away.

He’s completely shot.

WATCH:

