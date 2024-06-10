Warmonger Lindsey Graham Just Says the Quiet Part Out Loud on the True Motive Behind Ukraine Aid — And It is Not Ukrainian’s Freedom (VIDEO)

For years, GOP neocon Senator Lindsey Graham has fervently advocated for military escalation, seemingly craving a full-scale war with nuclear-capable Russia.

His latest comments finally expose the real intentions behind the massive U.S. aid to Ukraine: not the lofty goal of Ukrainian freedom, but a calculated geopolitical and economic gambit.

Timeline of Lindsey Graham’s Push for War with Russia:

January 2023: Graham praised France’s decision to provide Ukraine with light armored vehicles but declared it insufficient. “The goal for 2023 is to arm the Ukrainians with the weapons needed to militarily defeat the Russian invaders. This includes heavy, modern tanks,” Graham stated, urging the Biden administration to fulfill President Zelensky’s request for Western tanks to “defeat the Russians in Ukraine sooner rather than later.”

March 2023: Graham has suggested opening fire on Russian fighter jets that intercept US drones, after one such encounter ended with an MQ-9 Reaper plunging into the Black Sea: "What would Ronald Reagan do? He would start shooting down Russian planes threatening our assets," he said during a Fox News interview.

May 2023: During a visit to Ukraine, Graham assured President Zelensky that despite Republican campaign rhetoric, Senate Uniparty members would continue to supply Ukraine with endless weaponry. "The Russians are dying. It's the best money ever spent," Graham said in a live discussion with Zelensky.

July 2023: Shortly after endorsing the Biden regime's controversial decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine—a move widely condemned as a war crime—Graham expressed his unyielding support: "We must provide the Ukrainians the tools they need to evict the Russian invaders."

In a recent interview on Face the Nation, Graham confirmed what many have suspected about the real motivation behind the U.S.’s strong support for Ukraine: it’s not the lofty principle of freedom, but rather a significant economic interest in Ukraine’s enormous mineral resources, estimated to be worth $10 to $12 trillion.

“What did Trump do to get the weapon slowing? He created a loan system. They’re sitting on $10 to $12 trillion of critical minerals in Ukraine. They could be the richest country in all of Europe. I don’t want to give that money and those assets to Putin to share with China,” Graham said.

“If we help Ukraine now, they can become the best business partner we ever dreamed of, that $10 to $12 trillion of critical mineral assets could be used by Ukraine and the West, not given to Putin and China. This is a very big deal how Ukraine ends. Let’s help them win a war we can’t afford to lose. Let’s find a solution to this war. But they’re sitting on a gold mine to give Putin $10 or $12 trillion dollars of critical minerals that he will share with China is ridiculous.”

WATCH:

Ukraine has trillions of dollars worth of critical minerals in their country. Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to access that money and those resources because he will share it with China. pic.twitter.com/gKlSMjSjEK — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 9, 2024

During the interview, Graham added that he supported the idea that the United States should “go after the Russian assets all over the world, take the money from the sovereign wealth funds of Russia and give it to Ukraine.”

“There’s $300 billion sitting in Europe from Russian sovereign wealth assets that we should seize and give to Ukraine. We have Russian money in America we should seize. We should make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under US law.” Graham added, ‘When I suggested that to President Zelensky, he lit up like a Christmas tree.'”

Watch the full video: