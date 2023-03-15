WWIII UPDATE: Senator Lindsey Graham Calls for US Military to Open Fire on Russian Jets – “That’s What Ronald Reagan Would Do”

Senator Lindsey Graham believes that Ronald Reagan would start shooting down Russian jets after a US drone was downed by Russian jets yesterday.

Lindsey Graham is apparently fine with the US starting a war with Russia in Ukraine over a downed drone yesterday.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has suggested opening fire on Russian fighter jets that intercept US drones, after one such encounter ended with an MQ-9 Reaper plunging into the Black Sea on Tuesday. “What would Ronald Reagan do right now? He would start shooting Russian planes down, if they were threatening our assets,” the veteran hawk told Fox News, while commenting on the incident. The Pentagon has accused Russian military pilots of conducting unsafe air maneuvers near the drone, which it claimed was on a surveillance mission near Crimea. At one point a Su-27 allegedly hit the Reaper’s propeller, causing it to ditch in the sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied reports of a collision, and claimed the drone stalled after executing a drastic maneuver. Moscow’s Ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, suggested that American drones that can carry weapons have no business flying near Russian borders.

Americans really don’t know what happened because we can’t trust Russian, Ukrainian or US media. Coverage coming out of Ukraine is propaganda at best.

Here is Graham on Hannity last night:

Graham is no stranger to Ukraine. In January Graham called for US tanks in Ukraine. In October, Graham attacked Elon Musk for calling for de-escalation in the Ukraine-Russian war.

Graham is scary.