Who's the War Criminal? Lindsey Graham Supports Sending Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Which Is a War Crime

Lindsey Graham is itching for a nuclear World War III.
He can feel it. It makes his juices flow. It makes him sweat.

On Friday the Biden regime announced they were sending cluster bombs to Ukraine to use on Russians and rural Ukrainians.

The Biden administration recently decided to send thousands of cluster bombs to Ukraine despite these bombs being banned in 120 countries.

A year ago then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia’s alleged use of cluster bombs was a war crime.

The Biden regime had been discussing sending the outlawed munitions since December.

According to The Daily Mail – Cluster munitions explode and disperse a series of smaller bombs over a wide area, often killing civilians. More than 120 nations have signed a 15-year-old treaty banning their use, but Ukraine and Russia have both deployed them – and Ukraine’s supplies of all types of ammunition are dwindling.

On Friday Lindsey Graham was quick to announce his support for the illegal use of cluster bombs – a war crime.

