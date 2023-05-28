“The Russians are Dying. It’s the Best Money We Ever Spent” – Lindsey Graham Cheers the Ukrainian Killing Fields in Meeting with Zelensky (VIDEO)

by

Warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday.

Lindsey promised Ukrainian President Zelensky that no matter what Republicans say on the campaign trail to their base, the Uniparty Republicans in the Senate will continue to feed Ukraine with an endless supply of weapons.

The elites don’t care what you want. They want their war with Russia.

During a live discussion Lindsey Graham told Zelensky, “The Russians are dying. It’s the best money ever spent.”

Lindsey is a sociopath.

The Russians responded to the video.

Senator Graham definitely has some material to draw comparisons. One of their investments led to World War II and the Holocaust.

Now, billions of US dollars are pouring into the insatiable throat of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime. In this regard, I would like to remind the senators and all American beneficiaries how the previous adventure ended”.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.