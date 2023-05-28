“The Russians are Dying. It’s the Best Money We Ever Spent” – Lindsey Graham Cheers the Ukrainian Killing Fields in Meeting with Zelensky (VIDEO)

Warmonger Senator Lindsey Graham visited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Friday.

Lindsey promised Ukrainian President Zelensky that no matter what Republicans say on the campaign trail to their base, the Uniparty Republicans in the Senate will continue to feed Ukraine with an endless supply of weapons.

The elites don’t care what you want. They want their war with Russia.

During a live discussion Lindsey Graham told Zelensky, “The Russians are dying. It’s the best money ever spent.”

Lindsey is a sociopath.

“The Russians are dying…it’s the best money we’ve ever spent.” Imagine what the United States’ response would be if Russia was saying this about American citizens! pic.twitter.com/cIAIah3ju0 — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) May 27, 2023

The Russians responded to the video.

Senator Graham definitely has some material to draw comparisons. One of their investments led to World War II and the Holocaust. Now, billions of US dollars are pouring into the insatiable throat of the neo-Nazi Kiev regime. In this regard, I would like to remind the senators and all American beneficiaries how the previous adventure ended”.