VIDEO: Joe Biden Dozes Off During Famous Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli’s Performance of Nessun Dorma at the G7

Joe Biden gets some shut eye during Andrea Bocelli’s performance at the G7 in Italy.

Joe Biden had a disastrous trip to Europe last week after wandering off during G7 parachuting displays and head-bumping Pope Francis.

The man is completely out to lunch. Even G7 leaders said Biden was, “The worst he’s ever been.”

It didn’t help that Joe Biden’s dementia made the rest of the G7 leaders look weak and dishonest for not addressing publicly Biden’s diminished mental state.

Then when he returned to the US, Barack Obama had to escort Joe Biden off stage in Los Angeles at a fundraiser after he forgot what he was doing.

Joe Biden is a global embarrassment. No amount of fake news gaslighting can persuade the masses otherwise. Old Joe is too far gone.

New video was released of Joe Biden getting some shut-eye during Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli’s performance of Nessun Dorma – which translates to “None shall sleep” – at the G7.

Here is a bit longer version of the clip. Bocelli is one of the most famous singers in the world today and an Italian treasure.

Jim Hoft
