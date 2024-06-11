Trump’s Campaign Releases Statement on Hunter Biden Conviction

Trump’s campaign took a moment to comment on the recent conviction of Hunter Biden, who was found guilty on all three felony charges related to gun possession after a three-hour jury deliberation. Hunter now faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Following the conviction, Trump’s campaign National Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, released a statement:

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.”

Matt Gaetz also weighed in on these charges, saying, “The Hunter Biden gun conviction is kinda dumb tbh.”

The Hunter Biden gun conviction is kinda dumb tbh. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 11, 2024

The Oversight Project by The Heritage Foundation also released its own statement:

Hunter Biden is guilty. Everyone in the world has known that for a long time. Today a jury in Delaware found him guilty. But do not take the bait, I plead with you. The media is going to say this is the rule of law working. It’s even. What’s happened with the lawfare with President Trump and all of their conservatives is now okay because because they got Hunter on this one thing. That’s not true. They charged him with the lowest level thing they could find, okay. This is about lying on a form to buy a gun, that he was addicted to drugs. Clear as day. Everyone knows that. They did not charge him with running an international pay-to-play influence peddling scheme with his father as the product. His father’s awareness of it with some of the most corrupt corners of the world, the CCP, the corrupt corners of Ukraine… Any corrupt area you point to, the Biden family had some sort of business dealing. They picked the one crime that they could say had nothing to do with Joe, had nothing to do with acting as a foreign agent, and they charged him with that solely to make this kind of plea that now there’s things happening on both sides and everything’s okay. That’s not true whatsoever. This is what they tried to get away with last summer when we threw a wrench in their plans. They went to court in Delaware and under the guise of tax and gun fraud, the Biden administration wanted to offer him a global plea that would have excused him for everything else he did involving his father and the rest of the Biden family. The same thing is at play right now. This sets up for a potential global pardon where his father Joe could say I am pardoning this verdict against my son. And it’s going to include, guess what? Everything else that connects back to Joe. That’s what we need to be on the lookout for.

Joe Biden has repeatedly said that he will not grant a pardon to his son, Hunter Biden, should he be convicted of illegal gun possession or any other related charges. During a recent interview, when questioned about the possibility of pardoning his son, Biden’s response was concise and definitive: “Yes,” according to Politico.

We’ll see if Biden stands by his word. As Democrat Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said, “Biden commented as a loving father as I would hope any loving father would do.”

Biden also released his statement following the conviction of his son.

“I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”