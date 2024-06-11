Joe Biden Releases Statement After Son Hunter Found Guilty of All Three Gun Felonies

Joe Biden on Tuesday afternoon released a statement after jurors reached a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial.

Hunter Biden was found guilty of all three felonies. He is facing 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

Joe Biden didn’t mention his son Hunter’s gun crimes. He kept his focus on Hunter’s drug addiction to garner sympathy.

“As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery,” Biden said.

“As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he will not pardon his son Hunter.

Biden again said during an interview with ABC News that he would not pardon Hunter if he was convicted on the federal gun charges.

But will he commute Hunter’s sentence?

