Hypocrite: Democrat Rep Hakeem Jeffries Defends Bogus Charges against President Trump While Claiming Joe Biden’s Public Comments of Hunter’s Trial was “as a Loving Father” (VIDEO)

Democrat Minority Leader Rep Hakeem Jeffries was on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with cohost Peter Alexander on Sunday to discuss a few topics, including President Trump and Hunter Biden.

“This crime was more than 8 years old. There are questions about the validity of the legal theory, untested, legal theory that was used to prosecute it. Would this case have been brought against anyone other than former President Trump?” Peter Alexander asked.

“Yes, of course. This verdict in the case of People v. Trump was a validation of the American judicial system,” Jeffries responded.

Watch:

NBC: “There are questions about the validity of the untested legal theory that was used to prosecute it. Would this case have been brought against anyone other than former President Trump?” HAKEEM JEFFRIES: “Yes of course.” pic.twitter.com/JATNkBspbP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2024

He hypocritically defended the bogus charges against Trump while defending crooked Joe Biden’s public comments regarding Hunter’s upcoming trial as those of “a loving father.”

“Why was it appropriate for President Biden to publicly comment on his son’s case?” Peter Alexander asked.

“President Biden commented as a loving father as I would hope any loving father would do,” Jeffries replied.

Watch:

Hakeem Jeffries claims it’s completely appropriate for Crooked Joe Biden to weigh in publicly on Hunter’s criminal trial — which begins tomorrow — because he’s commenting “as a loving father” pic.twitter.com/zS1OgR9ehs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2024

President Trump was convicted on 34 counts on May 30th in a sham trial which was ran by the corrupt judge Juan Merchan.

Trump will win this on appeal. This trial has been a complete and total mockery of the rule of law; due process; the constitution; and the criminal justice system. Absolutely disgraceful! — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) May 30, 2024

Democrat Rep Jeffries has also shown his lack of respect for the Judicial Branch of the Federal government. In late May, Jeffries threatened “Maga Extremists” on the Supreme Court and warned Congress to get them “under control.”

For someone who graduated law school and worked as a lawyer, Congressman Jeffries does not seem to understand the separation of powers in the Federal Government.