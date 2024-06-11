BREAKING: Jurors Reach Verdict in Hunter Biden Gun Trial: GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES – FACES UP TO 25 YEARS IN PRISON

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

Jurors on Tuesday returned a verdict in Hunter Biden’s criminal gun trial after three hours of deliberations.

GUILTY OF ALL THREE FELONIES!

Hunter Biden is facing 25 years in prison.

The AP reported:

Hunter Biden has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when, prosecutors argued, the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

Jurors found Hunter Biden guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Judge Maryellen Noreika, though first-time offenders do not get anywhere near the maximum, and it’s unclear whether she would give him time behind bars.

Hunter Biden declined to testify at his felony gun trial.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Prosecutors proved that Hunter Biden was smoking crack when he purchased a firearm in 2018.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

This is a breaking story…please check back for updates.

