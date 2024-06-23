Texas DPS Arrests Smuggler and Illegal Aliens After Crashing Into Ranch Fences During High-Speed Pursuit (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s America.

Texas DPS in Maverick County last week were lead on a high-speed chase pursuing a smuggler with illegal aliens in the vehicle.

The smuggler rammed the truck into a ranch fence and continued driving through the brush. He drove through numerous ranches, destroying additional fences.

DPS aircraft, along with horse patrol and the brush team, was able to monitor the situation. The smuggler along with five illegals was arrested.

Texas has had a lot of success pursuing illegal aliens under Operation Lone Star.

Watch:

Texas DPS have made arrests of illegals in various counties in Texas.

Last week, the DPS arrested a smuggler in Laredo, in Webb County, who lead them on a high-speed chase, driving on the wrong side of the road, and then continuing on foot before being caught.

Watch:

Joe Biden’s border executive order has done nothing to stop the flow of illegals into the US.

Watch:

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Since the Biden regime took over in January of 2021, 10 to 12 million illegals have entered the US (some estimates are upwards of 15 million).

That number equals about the population of 41 individual states.

